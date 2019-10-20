147 Rescued From Illegal Rehabilitation Center In Kaduna

by Temitope Alabi
An illegal Islamic rehabilitation centre in the Rigasa area of Kaduna state was uncovered by the state’s police command today.

The report has it that 147 victims with some of them in chains, were rescued from the facility known as Malam Niga’s Rehabilitation Centre.

The police also rescued 22 females and four foreigners and the owner of the centre has been arrested and taken to the command’s office for questioning.

The rescued victims have since been taken to the Hajj Camp in Mando area of the state capital for further profiling and medical attention.

 

Tags from the story
kaduna state, Malam Niga
0

