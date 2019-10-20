2019 Headies: Falz Wins Best Rap Single Of The Year

Talented rapper Folarin Falana who is simply known as ‘Falz the bad guy’ has snagged up an award at the best rap album of the year in the 2019 Headies awards.

His rap album ‘MoralInstructon’ was voted the best for the category.

Falz dropped the amazing rap album earlier in 2019 and since he dropped it, it has been topping rap charts week in week out in the country.

Also, his hit singles ‘talk’ won the best rap singles of the year making it a total of two awards for the lawyer turned rapper.

