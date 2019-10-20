2019 Headies: Teni Wins Best Pop Singer Of The Year

by Eyitemi
Teni billionaire
Nigerian Artiste Teni

Talented singer, Teniola Apata simply known as ‘Teni‘ has won the best pop singer of the year after her hit single ‘case’ was voted the best.

The singer competed against the likes of Burna boy(ye), Victor AD(wetin we gain) and so on to clinch the award.

The Headies awards started in 2006 and it was formerly called hip hop award. This edition marks the 13th.

Nominees

1. ‘Ye’ – Burna Boy

2. ‘Wetin We Gain’ – Victor AD

3. ‘Fake Love’ – Starboy ft Duncan Mighty, Wizkid

4. ‘Case’ – Teni—- WINNER

5. ‘Jealous’ – Fireboy DML

6. ‘Baby’ – Joeboy

