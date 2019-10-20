2019 Headies: See Full List Of Winners

The 13th edition of the Headies Awards took place last night at the Eko Hotel and Suites and saw performances from veteran singers, Zaki Adzay, Sunny Neji, Victor AD, and Wurld; amongst others during the show.

The event was hosted by TV personality, Nancy Isime and rapper, Reminisce.

See the full list of winners (in bold):

BEST VOCAL PERFORMANCE (FEMALE)

A non-voting category for the single female artiste with most outstanding vocal performances on a single song or album.

GoodGirl LA – ‘Bless me’

Waje – ‘Udue’

Teni – ‘Uyo Meyo’ (WINNER)

Tems – ‘Mr Rebel’

Falana – ‘Repeat’

BEST VOCAL PERFORMANCE (MALE)

A non-voting category for the single male artiste with the most outstanding vocal performance on a single song or album.

Tay Iwar – ‘Utero’

Johnny Drille – ‘Finding Efe’

Nonso Bassey – ‘411’

Funbi – ‘Serenade’

Wurld – ‘Wishes & Butterfly’ (WINNER)

ROOKIE OF THE YEAR:

A voting category for the rookie of the year who has had a successful year musically, with the absence of an album in the year under review.

Crayon

Buju

Barry Jhay (WINNER)

Oxlade

BEST STREET-HOP ARTISTE

A voting category for the artiste whose songs are inspired by the streets. Such song should captain lingua, which may also be originated by the artiste and popular on the street.

Erigga – ‘Motivation’

Chinko Ekun – ‘Able God’ (WINNER)

Zlatan – ‘Leg Work’

Barry Jhay – ‘Aiye’

Lyta – ‘Time’

BEST RECORDING OF THE YEAR

A non-voting category for the best recording (that meets the judges’ requirements of excellence; songwriting, production, rendition) by an artiste or group in the year under review.

Adekunle Gold – Ire

Heal D World – Patoranking

Olanrewaju – Brymo

Uyo Meyo – Teni (WINNER)

Ye – Burna Boy

BEST RAP SINGLE

A voting category for a single (released on-air) recording of a rap song.

‘Talk’ – Falz (WINNER)

‘We Don’t Do That Over Here’ – Hotyce

‘40ft Container’ – Illbliss ft. Olamide

‘Sacrifice’ – Payper Corleone Ft. Alpha Ojini

‘Gang Gang’ – AQ and Loose Kaynon

BEST ‘ALTERNATIVE’ SONG

A voting category for the artiste whose songs reflect any form or style of music which falls outside the mainstream of recent or past popular musical trends.

‘Cash’ – Lady Donli

‘Mr Rebel’ – Tems

‘Finding Efe’ – Johnny Drille (WINNER)

‘Heya’ – Brymo

‘Ire’ – Adekunle Gold

BEST RAP ALBUM

A non-voting category for the best album by a rap artiste or group in year under review.

‘Moral Instruction’ – Falz (WINNER)

‘Crown’ – AQ and Loose Kaynon

‘A Study On Self Worth: Yxng Dxnzl’ – M.I Abaga

‘Clone Wars, Vol. IV (These Buhari Times)’ – Show Dem Camp

LYRICIST ON THE ROLL

A non-voting category for the rap artiste with the best lyrical depth and performance on a single song or album.

YCEE – ‘Balance’

Boogey – ‘Implode’

Paybac – ‘Implode’

Ghost – ‘Crown’

Tec – ‘Crown’

AQ – ‘Crown’ (WINNER)

BEST COLLABO

A voting category for the best r&b, pop or hip-hop collaborative track (including cameos).

‘Like’ – Reekado Banks Ft. Tiwa Savage, Fiokee

‘One Ticket’ Kiss Daniel ft. Davido

‘Fake Love’ – Starboy ft Duncan Mighty, Wizkid

‘Killin’ Dem – Burna Boy Ft. Zlatan (WINNER)

‘Amaka’ – 2baba Ft. Peruzzi

BEST PERFORMER

A non-voting category for the artistes whose stagecraft, showmanship and performance routines are exceptionally conceptualized and executed in the year under review with consideration of live performances.

Falz

Tiwa Savage

Brymo

Yemi Alade (WINNER)

Adekunle Gold

BEST R&B SINGLE

A category for the best r&b single in the year under review (by a single individual or group).

‘Tipsy’ – Odunsi ft. RAYE

‘Serenade’ – Funbi

‘Uyo Meyo’ – Teni

‘Wishes and Butterflies’ – Wurld

‘Gimme Love’ – Seyi Shay ft. Runtown (WINNER)

BEST POP SINGLE

A category for the best pop single in year under review (by single individual or group).

‘Ye’ – Burna Boy

‘Wetin We Gain’ – Victor AD

‘Fake Love’ – Starboy ft Duncan Mighty, Wizkid

‘Case’ – Teni (WINNER)

‘Jealous’ – Fireboy DML

‘Baby’ – Joeboy

BEST R&B/ POP ALBUM

A category for the best r&b/pop album in the year under review (by single individual or group).

‘rare.’ – Odunsi (The Engine)

‘Outside’ – Burna Boy

‘No Bad Songz’ – Kizz Daniel

‘Mayor of Lagos’ – Mayorkun (WINNER)

‘About 30’ – Adekunle Gold

HEADIES’ VIEWER’S CHOICE

A voting category to award the fan’s favorite artiste with the most digital tractions (downloads, views, streams) in the year under review.

Mr Eazi

Burna Boy

Teni (WINNER)

Fireboy DML

Rema

Joe Boy

Wizkid

Davido