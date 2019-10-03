3 Dead As Bullion Van Collides With Petrol Tanker In Ghana

by Temitope Alabi
An accident has seen a bullion van belonging to Bank of Ghana (BoG) and a fuel tanker resulting in the death of one person.

The driver of the tanker, Osman Zongo, passed shortly after the head-on collision which occurred at Techiman-Kumasi road on Friday.

The accident saw money flying everywhere which has since been retrieved from the crash site and is now being kept at the Police Divisional Headquarters.

“The contents (money) of the armoured van scattered all over the accident scene. The amount on board the van was GHS60,500,000,” JoyNews Bono East Region correspondent, Anas Sabbit reported.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B3OxNauAftc/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

 

Here is a video from the scene of the incident below;

 

