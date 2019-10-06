6 Things You Didn’t Know About Sadiya-Farouk: Buhari’s Rumoured New Wife

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Farouk has been in the news lately — Over a rumoured wedding to President Muhammadu Buhari as a second wife.

Before now, many may not have known who the woman, Sadiya Farouk is.

Here are six(6) quick facts

Farouk is an alumni of Ahmadu Bello University Zaria, Kaduna State and holds a degree in Business Administration (Actuarial Science) in 1998.

She also has a Master’s degree in International Affairs and Diplomacy in 2008 and another Masters in Business Administration (MBA) in 2011 from Ahmadu Bello University Zaria, Kaduna State.

Farouk, served with the Nigeria National Assembly, under the Senate Committee on Aviation and worked with the Senate Committee on Appropriation between 1999-2000.

She joined the National Assembly Service Commission as an Administrative Officer II in 2003 and rose to the Position of Principal Administrative Officer before leaving the commission in 2010 to pursue her political ambitions.

Farouk became the National treasurer of the CPC between 2011-2013, and then Interim National Treasurer of the APC from 2013-2014.

She was later appointed as Member, All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council where she served in the directorates of election planning and monitoring, field operations, and fund raising, in preparation for the 2015 general elections which the APC won.

Sadiya on September 26, 2016, was appointed the Honourable Federal Commissioner (HFC) of the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI).