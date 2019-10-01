Actress Nkechi Blessing Says Cee-C Won Last BBNaija Show

Nigerian actress Nkechi Blessing si of the opinion that Cee-C won the last Big Brother Naija show.

According to her, she knows the trick used by the organisers of the show while clamouring for people to support Mercy who is the last woman standing in this year’s edition of the show.

Not stopping there, the mom of one asked that women need to start supporting themselves more and not bring themselves down every opportunity they get.

Read her post below;