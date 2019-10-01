Patrick Obahiagbon Sends Independence Day Message In Unusual Grammar Style

Honourable Patrick Obahiagbon, famous for his unusual grammar has sent out how his independence day message to Nigerians.

Obahiagbon aka Igodomigodo, who was elected to the House of Representatives in 2007, had this to say:

“As we celebrate Nigeria’s autarky at 59, we must reflect on the urgent need to pull Nigeria out of its marshmallow of centrifugal excrescences that currently weighs against our centripetal agglutinants.

“The Sisyphean challenge to the pax nigeriana of our dreams, more than anything else, still remains our maladorous, putrescent, frankeinstous and opprobrious drift into a cocoon of ethnocentric chauvinism and syphilitic parapoism.

“Until we extirpate the hereinbefore mentioned gorgon medusa, all efforts at nation building amounts to vacuous sciamachy.

“Best wishes Nigeria

“~ Patrick Obahiagbon.”

