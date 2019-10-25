Angry Workers Lock Up Council Boss Over Unpaid Salary

Doma Local government secretariat in Nasarawa was thrown into a wild drama as workers locked up the council boss, Rabo Sani, over failure to pay their outstanding September salary.
He was locked up for three years with the workers claiming that his action has subjected them to undue hardship.
According to Northern City News, the council boss upon regaining his freedom attributed his failure to pay up the outstanding to the N100m liabilities left behind by his predecessor.
His words:
“With the commencement of local government autonomy, our problems surface because what we normally do before the autonomy was to augment salaries of few councils with those with less financial burden.
“From June, July and August, we have to augment our salary with N28m from Value Added Tax and the committee on Local Government forbid us to augment salary from VAT and insisted that VAT was meant for project.”
He further revealed that the council paid money for the installation of street lights, over N30m for a 1km road leading to the Andoma’s palace while another 300m road project was ongoing. For the month of August, he said the local government suffered a shortfall of N9.2m which affected the payment of the salary for September.