Babangida In Prison For Raping Neighbour’s 50-Year-Old Mother

A teenager, Babangida Inua, has been remanded in a correctional centre, pending legal advice, for allegedly raping his neighbour’s 50-year-old mother.

Inusa was charged with rape and Chief Magistrate, Muhammad Idris, who did not take the plea of Inusa, ordered that the case file be returned to the Kano State Directorate of Public Prosecution for legal advice.

The case was adjourned till December 12 for further mention.

Prosecuting counsel, ASP Badamasi Gawuna, had earlier told the court that the complainant, Rabiu Hussain, reported the case at the Garo Police Division Kano.

Inusa reportedly attacked and raped the complainant’s 50-year-old mother on her farmland and the offence contravenes the provisions of Section 283 of the Penal Code.