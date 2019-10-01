BBNaija Organizers Losing Money Over Tacha’s Disqualification: Singer Ice-K

Veteran singer, Ice-k, a member of the defunct singing group, Artquake has described the disqualification of Tacha as a poor decision from the organisers of the reality show.

The controversial housemate was disqualified following her physical assault of her fellow housemate on Friday.

Also Read: BBNaija: E-money Makes U-Turn Over N20M Promise To Tacha

However, after seeing the vote, she got during the eviction show, the veteran musician has described her disqualification as a poor decision considering the amount she generates for the show.

See his post below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B3ArbxuASNZ/?igshid=12gbx4pmp25s5