Fashion designer and comedian AY’s brother, Yomi Casual, has reacted to BBNaija Mike’s Instagram post with his wife.

In the post, Mike shared a lovely photo with his wife and wrote; “If my wife can’t come I’m not going.

Also Read: BBNaija’s Mike Says He Will Not Attend Any Event Without His Wife

Reacting to the post, the fashion designer expressed that the statement was a funny one that doesn’t hold water.

See post below: