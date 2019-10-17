Tacha Celebrates Actress Eve Esin For Standing By Her Through Thick And Thin

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Tacha took to her Instagram page to celebrate Nollywood actress, Eve Esin on her birthday.

The actress is one of the many public figures who declared support for the reality star and stood by her through thick and thin.

Recall that some celebrities who supported Tacha while she was in the BBN house withdrew their support for her when she was disqualified from the house.

