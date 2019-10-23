Buhari’s Second Term Will Be Better For Nigerians: Oshiomhole

by Eyitemi
President Buhari and Adams Oshiomhole
President Muhammadu Buhari and Adams Oshiomhole

Adams Oshiomole, the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressive Congress(APC) has expressed optimism that the second term of President Muhammadu Buhari would be favourable to Nigerians.

Speaking while hosting a delegation from the Vietnamese government in his Abuja office on Tuesday, he further explained that the current administration met a lot of rot in the system when they came into power in 2015 and that the president had to fight all of them.

His words:

“With a population of 200 million people, we have the advantage of a huge market. But we also have a huge challenge of ensuring an economic growth that will make the 200 million people comfortable.

Read Also: Buhari To Create Jobs For Nigerians: Oshiomhole

“Before the coming of President Buhari, we missed a lot of opportunities. We had challenges in power supply and, of course, we have our own share of security challenges. The President had to fight corruption so that a few people cannot hold the wealth of this nation. Nigerians voted overwhelmingly for our President, so we are going to take advantage of this second term to ensure that we accelerate economic growth so that we will meet the needs of our people.

Tags from the story
Adams Oshiomole, President Muhammadu Buhari
1 Comment

