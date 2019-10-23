Why Men Should Stare At Women’s Breasts: Study Reveals

According to a recent study, when men stare at women’s breasts they improve their health and also elongate their life span.

The study, which was carried out over a period of five years, involved 500 men, half of whom were instructed to stare at women’s breasts in a lustful manner for no less than 10 minutes every day, was done by a German scientist, Dr Karen Weatherby.

The study which was published in the New England Journal of Medicine found that men who stared at breasts, more often, showed lower rates of heart problems, slower resting heart rate and lower blood pressure, all of which enable a healthy living and long life.

Therefore following the study, men were advised to stare at breasts for 10 minutes a day to improve the wellness of their hearts and live longer.

“Just 10 minutes of staring at the charms of a well-endowed female every day is roughly equivalent to a 30-minute aerobics work-out,” the study revealed.

“Sexual excitement gets the heart pumping and improves blood circulation. Gazing at breasts makes men healthier and engaging in this activity a few minutes daily cuts the risk of stroke and heart attack by half.

“We believe that by doing so consistently, the average man can extend his life for four to five years,’’ he stated.