No Bra Day: Interesting Facts To Keep You Abreast With The Trend

Today, you might be surprised to see some women walking braless in your area and a social media trending hashtag, #NoBraDay without a clue why it means.

Well, if you fall in the category people who have no idea why we women have chosen to go braless today, especially a Sunday – Here’s what you should know.

No Bra Day is an annual observance on October 13 on which women are encouraged to forgo wearing a bra as a means to encourage breast cancer awareness.

Before now, No Bra Day was observed on July 9, 2011, but within three years it had moved to October 13, the month of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Where did No Bra Day start?

The event was spun off a medical event in Toronto, Canada, that encourages breast cancer survivors to consider reconstructive surgery, according to Wikipedia.

The original event is known as “BRA Day” was started by Toronto plastic surgeon Dr. Mitchell Brown. The first BRA Day event, titled “Breast Reconstruction

It interesting to note that the day is not without controversy as some people see it as sexualizing and exploiting women’s bodies while at the same time belittling a serious disease such as breast cancer.

What’s the reason for the day?

BRA day is intended to raise awareness of breast cancer screening, alert women to breast cancer symptoms, and to encourage women to conduct regular self-examinations. The event was adopted in the U.S. in 2012 and more women have come to accept the day.