Celebrity Week In Review: Regina Daniels, Ned Nwoko Continue To Stir Up Controversies

by Amaka

Starting the week, Regina Daniels’ mom, Rita revealed she prayed to God to provide rich and matured husbands for her daughters to marry.

Regina Daniels and her mom, Rita Daniels
Regina Daniels and her mom, Rita Daniels

According to the mom of six, younger men have little or nothing to offer so she needs a man, who can provide for daughter’s wants and demands.

This sparked an outrage among Nigerians because they feel her daughter, Regina Daniels is not yet ripe for marriage.

Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko
Regina Daniels and husband, Ned Nwoko

However, the young actress continues to pepper critics with loved up photos with her 59 year-old billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko.

The actress clocked a year older and her husband decided to take her on a vacation trip to Dubai.

The bllionaire politician and lawyer also penned a lovely birthday message to his 20 years-old, actress Regina Daniels.

The  actress received a beautiful flower from her husband which he had plucked at the resort they are lodged in.

Celebrity stylist, Toyin Lawani was also present in the city known for luxury shopping, ultramodern architecture and a lively nightlife scene to get Daniels ready for her dinner party.

Rita Daniels and Regina Daniels
Rita Daniels and Regina Daniels

Rita surfaced again to lambast those criticizing her daughter’s marriage to an older man as she stated that she clocked 20 on Thursday and it was her decision to get married to the lawyer at an early age.

The ‘Enemy I Know’ movie producer said Regina has a different kind of wisdom and she is smarter than those insulting her with their ‘dirty mouths’.

L-R Fahad Isabor, Jaruma, Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko
L-R Fahad Isabor, Jaruma, Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko

Popular sex therapist, Jauma, who has been loggerheads with Tacha, stepped out with her husband, Senator Fahad Isabor for Daniels’ dinner party.

The businesswoman, who recently welcomed a set of twins, received dollars as push gifts from billionaire politician, Ned Nwoko.

Tags from the story
Jaruma, ned nwoko, Regina Daniels, rita daniels, Toyin Lawani
0

You may also like

Stop Hailing ‘Yahoo Boys (Fraudsters) With Your Music, It Is Killing Our Future – Falz [Watch Video]

Menta Music congratulates Mark Angel Comedy for breaking YouTube record

Supermodel Chanel Iman is engaged to New York Giants’ Sterling Shepard

Ghanaians love Nigerian music – Mike Abdul Best

Ifu Ennada blasts troll for saying Alex brought her misfortune

See The Top 10 Most Searched Nigerian Artistes On Google In 2014

7 fake credit cards found in Dammy Krane’s pocket

Photo: Warri Billionaire Ayiri Emami, – 2Face’s Wedding Sponsor

‘Opposite sex besties are decoy names for side chicks’ – Juliet Ibrahim says

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *