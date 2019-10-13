Why I Didn’t Have Sex With Mercy In BBNaija House: Ike

by Valerie Oke
Mercy and Ike
Big Brother Naija couple, Mercy and Ike

Ike, the lover to 2019 BBNaija winner, Mercy, has shared that he didn’t have sex with the latter during their stay in the BBNaija house because he is not used to making the first move.

He further shared that although they weren’t ready for such, if Mercy had pushed for it, it would have happened.

The reality TV star made this known during an Interview with potpourri.

His words:

“I’m not used to making the first move when it comes to getting down with a woman. You know, I’m a fine boy and I’m used to women pushing me to do things but Mercy isn’t that kind of person and we were not even ready to do that kind of stuff in the Big Brother House. I would probably have had sex with her if she had made the move but she didn’t and I didn’t too,” he said

