Chibok Girls: Cameron Must Find Courage To Confess His Role In Abduction Plan: FFK

Femi Fani-Kayode, a former aviation minister has asked David Cameron, former UK prime minister to muster the courage to confess his role in the abduction plan of Chibok schoolgirls.

The former minister was reacting to an accusation by Cameron in his book ‘For The Record’ that ex-President Goodluck Jonathan refused help for the rescue of the schoolgirls when it was offered.

Cameron had said some British troops spotted the location of the abducted Chibok girls and offered to help in rescuing them but Jonathan refused.

Reacting via a tweet on Sunday, Fani-Kayode said the accusation only means that Cameron has exposed his complicity in the deadly circus of the Chibok abduction — and must find the courage to confess, he added.

Read Also: Stop acting like Sharibu and Chibok girls are sitting under a tree and Buhari has failed to rescue them: Presidency comes for CAN

His tweet: In telling the cheap cover-up lie that @GEJonathan rejected the help the UK offered to rescue the ChibokGirls, @David_Cameron has exposed his complicity in the deadly circus the Chibok abduction was. David must now find the courage to confess his role in the abduction plan itself.