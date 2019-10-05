Kidnapped Chibok Girls: ‘David Cameron Lied’, Jonathan Refutes Claims Of Ex-UK PM

by Verity

 

Jonathan
Former President Goodluck Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has said that the claim in ‘For The Record’, the memoir of David Cameron, former UK prime minister, should be taken with “a grain of salt”.

The former UK PM in the book, claimed that some British troops spotted the location of the abducted Chibok girls and offered to help in rescuing them but Jonathan refused.

Read Also: I Have No Regrets Conceding Defeat To Buhari In 2015: Jonathan

However, in a response, Ikechukwu Eze, spokesman of the former president on Saturday afternoon, Jonathan said he is not the first to accuse Cameroon of lying in the book and he would not be the last, TheCable reports.

“I would urge the public to take Mr. Cameron’s accusations with a grain of salt. I will not be the first person to accuse him of lying on account of this book, and with the reactions in the UK so far, I definitely will not be the last,” he said.

 

Tags from the story
Chibok Girls, david cameron, goodluck jonathan
0

You may also like

‘Why Diezani Must Step Aside For Forensic Audit Of NNPC’

Jang’s NGF Faults Odimegwu On Call For Military Intervention

Buhari jets off to the UK

Suspended Governor visits President Buhari

"Fulanisation" is real!!! Nigerians react as Soyinka and Obasanjo agree for the very first time

Obasanjo, An Economic Illiterate And Liar Who Deserves No Respect – Soyinka

Alleged Corruption: Pro-Saraki Senators Question Timing Of Saraki’s Wife EFCC Probe

Fani-Kayode Speaks From Detention, Says Sheriff’s Sack As PDP Chair “Long Overdue”

Nigeria Needs Divine Help – MFM’s Olukoya

Nigeria Going Broke, Says APC Scribe

Anxiety Mounts Over EFCC’s Alleged Plan To Return Dasuki To DSS Custody For “Security Reasons”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *