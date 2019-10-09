Drama As Man Exchange Blows With Traffic Warden In Ibadan (Video)

by Michael

In a recent video shared on the Internet, a Nigerian traffic official has been spotted exchanging blows with two around Ashi junction in Ibadan.

READ ALSO – [Video]: Car Owner Gives FRSC Officials Beating Of Their Lives For Damaging His Car

In the video, the man could be seen throwing a punch at the traffic warden who also threw a punch at him.

While another FRSC official tried to calm both men, another man joined the scene also attacking the same FRSC official.

Their uproar attracted other FRSC officials to gather at the scene also trying to calm the situation.

Watch The Video Here:

Tags from the story
traffic warden
0

You may also like

Ngozi Okonjo Iweala Is Assuming To Be ‘God’ – Capital Oil Boss

Jonathan Did Not Contribute A Dime Towards The Acquisition Of My Private Jet – Oritsejafor

BAD OMEN: Bees Disrupt Exam At Adamawa Polytechnic

Goodluck Jonathan Declares State Of Emergency In Parts Of Northern Nigeria

SAD!!! Woman loses husband and four children in fatal crash

Emir Of Gwandu Hails President Jonathan For Citing Fed. University In Kebbi

Fani-Kayode Calls For Arrest Of Buhari, Tinubu, Others Over Illegal Radio Station

Man who lied about having HIV just to get help eventually gets HIV

Report: ATMs Dispense Counterfeit N1000 Notes?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *