EFCC Confirms Arrest Of Mompha, Throws Light On Allegations Against Him

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC) has confirmed the arrest of Ismaila Mustapha, a.k.a Mompha.

According to the anti-graft agency, Mompha who is quite popular on social media as a Bureau de Change operator uses the business as a decoy to launder money and carry out fraud.

The commission released a statement, Tuesday afternoon to confirm the arrest while giving some vital information on the allegations preferred against the suspect.

See full statement below

Alleged Internet fraud, Money Laundering: EFCC Arrests Ismaila Mustapha, a.k.a Mompha.

The EFCC, Lagos office, has arrested a renowned Social Media celebrity, Ismaila Mustapha popularly known as Mompha for alleged involvement in internet-related fraud and money laundering.

The suspect, a premium and first-class customer of one of the popular international airlines, was arrested on Friday 18, October 2019 at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on his way to Dubai Emirate following series of intelligence reports received by the Commission.

According to the EFCC operatives, “actionable cross border intelligence received from collaborative law enforcement agencies about his alleged involvement in the criminal activities further strengthened our suspicion”.

Ismaila who allegedly perpetrates his fraudulent activities under the guise of being a Bureau de Change operator is always seen with his little son flaunting huge amount of foreign currencies on his social media platforms.

Investigations have also revealed that Ismaila is only using the BDC business, he jointly owned with his siblings, as a decoy to launder his proceeds of crime.

However, the suspect has volunteered useful information to the operatives and has admitted being reasonably involved in the first two cases he was alleged to be involved.