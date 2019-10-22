Why Mompha Was Arrested By INTERPOL, EFCC – Tosin Olugbenga

Popular twitter influencer, Tosin Olugbenga has revealed the reason behind the arrest of the Nigeria Bureau De change king, Mompha.
Recall that it was reported yesterday that Mompha was arrested some days ago, but the reason for his arrest by Interpol was not disclosed.
Also Read: Nigerian Businessman, Mompha Shows Off New Ferrari 488 Spider Worth Over N100 Million
Reacting to the story, the influencer has allegedly reported that the Bureau De change King was arrested over a $5million internet scam.
See his post below:
Mompha escaped from Interpol arrest in Dubai and he flew to Nigeria secretly. He was tracked through his airline ticket and on Interpol request, he was arrested by EFCC on a $5m internet scam
He's an Instagram King
pic.twitter.com/V43R9lHkX7 pic.twitter.com/UMaFtKiizP
— Tosin Olugbenga (@TosinOlugbenga) October 22, 2019
1 Comment
I think some online fraudsters has been using this man’s picture to dupe people which I was part of them.