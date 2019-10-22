Why Mompha Was Arrested By INTERPOL, EFCC – Tosin Olugbenga

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular twitter influencer, Tosin Olugbenga has revealed the reason behind the arrest of the Nigeria Bureau De change king, Mompha.

Mompha
Mompha

Recall that it was reported yesterday that Mompha was arrested some days ago, but the reason for his arrest by Interpol was not disclosed.

Reacting to the story, the influencer has allegedly reported that the Bureau De change King was arrested over a $5million internet scam.

See his post below:

