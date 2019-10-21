Mompha Allegedly Arrested By INTERPOL In Abuja – Kemi Olunloyo

by Olayemi Oladotun

According to popular controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo, businessman, Mompha, has been arrested in Abuja by the International Police (INTERPOL).

Kemi Olunloyo revealed this online some moments ago as she revealed that she is still investigating on the cause of the arrested.

According to her, EFCC has declined to comment on the allegedly secret arrests.

