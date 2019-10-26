Fake Miracle: Woman With Twisted Arm Clears The Air

CKN media has finally released the details of its publisher’s interview with the viral woman with a twisted arm who was accused of staging fake miracles with different pastors.
According to the publisher of the online platform, their meeting was an act of accident and wasn’t arranged.
Read their full conversation below:
Question: Can you introduce yourself
Answer: My name is Mrs Bose Ola
Question: Where are you from?
Answer: I am from Ibarapa, in Oyo State
Question: How did you come about your fractured hand
Answer: It was an accident
Question: What type (nature) of accident, Okada, car or what?
Answer: I had a domestic accident at home and fractured my hand.
Question: When was this?
Answer: This was 2 years ago
Question: How many Churches have you gone to (attended) for your healing
Answer: I have attended several uncountable Churches within and outside Nigeria
Question: How come you attend several churches, where you claimed you have been healed of same ailment?
Answer: Truly whenever I attend such churches I get healed but my ailment relapses after two days.
Question: Relapses every two days, what exactly do you mean by that?
Answer: Once they heal me, I feel no pains but after two days after, the pains returns, the reason I continue visiting various churches for permanent healing.
Question: How many Churches have you visited so far
Answer: I can’t recollect
Question: Who linked you with the last Church you visited (Prophet Chris Okafor) of Liberation Ministry and what has been the experience so far.
Answer: My sister in law introduced me to the Church.
Question: It was alleged that you collect or receive N1m each for your alleged “stage-managed miracles”, how true is this?
Answer: It is a lie sir, take a look at me , do I look like someone being given N1m, if I collect N1m from them, would I look this poor. They did not give me any money and I never paid for any healing too.
Question: So what do you have to tell the Pastor that gave you your “permanent healing”
Answer: I want to thank him for making my healing permanent
Question: And to Nigerians who don’t believe your story, what do you want to tell them.
Answer: Please, I want to tell them that I have not collected any money from anyone, neither have I given money to any Pastor for my healing, the stories being peddled about me is not true.
Thank you for the audience granted CKN News to speak to you
Response: Thank you, sir.