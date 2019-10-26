Fake Miracle: Woman With Twisted Arm Clears The Air

CKN media has finally released the details of its publisher’s interview with the viral woman with a twisted arm who was accused of staging fake miracles with different pastors.

According to the publisher of the online platform, their meeting was an act of accident and wasn’t arranged.

Read their full conversation below:

Question: Can you introduce yourself

Answer: My name is Mrs Bose Ola

Question: Where are you from?

Answer: I am from Ibarapa, in Oyo State

Question: How did you come about your fractured hand

Answer: It was an accident

Question: What type (nature) of accident, Okada, car or what?

Answer: I had a domestic accident at home and fractured my hand.

Question: When was this?

Answer: This was 2 years ago