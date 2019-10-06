Fani Kayode Slams ‘Racist David Cameron’ For Blaming Jonathan Over Kidnap Of Chibok Girls

Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has slammed former British Prime Minister David Cameron for condemning former President Goodluck Jonathan in the kidnap of Chibok girls.

The British politician accused Jonathan of sleeping on the wheel, which led to the kidnapped girls in being freed from their abductors.

Reacting to this, FFK tagged the British politician as a vain, arrogant, racist, and pompous person who lies a lot.

See his post below:

The @David_Cameron who said @GEJonathan was "sleeping on the wheel" is the same @David_Cameron who said Nigerians are "fantastically corrupt". What makes this notorious, vain,arrogant,racist and pompous Englander believe he can get away with spewing such venomous foibles…(1/4) pic.twitter.com/QipPhIhNO7 — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) October 6, 2019

..We reject his stereotypical labels and his asinine,jaundiced,absurd and outlandish assertions.The Nigerian people are honorable,courageous, decent,diligent,kind,civilised, industrious, resilient, loyal, tolerant, accomodating, honest,God-fearing and hard-working people..(3/6) — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) October 6, 2019