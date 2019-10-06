Fani Kayode Slams ‘Racist David Cameron’ For Blaming Jonathan Over Kidnap Of Chibok Girls

by Olayemi Oladotun

Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has slammed former British Prime Minister David Cameron for condemning former President Goodluck Jonathan in the kidnap of Chibok girls.

Fani-Kayode
Femi-Fani-Kayode

The British politician accused Jonathan of sleeping on the wheel, which led to the kidnapped girls in being freed from their abductors.

Reacting to this, FFK tagged the British politician as a vain, arrogant, racist, and pompous person who lies a lot.

See his post below:

