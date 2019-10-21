‘G-string Issa Wahala Pant For Me’- Comedienne Ekwutousi (Video)

Popular Nigerian Comedienne Ekwutousi has stirred her Instagram followers with her recent skit as she narrates her experience wearing G-string panties.

The comedienne who shared a video of her comparing pants pulled off her G-strings for her followers to see.

In her post, she asked how the Nigerian ladies have evolved from wearing regular panties to wearing G-strings.

She hinted that she is not comfortable with the lacing and the entire idea of G-strings is not for her.

She captioned her post: “G-string issa wahala pant for me abeg, what about you ?”

Watch The Video Here:

 

