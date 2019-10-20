Golden Moments: itel Mobile Reward Students With Half A Million Naira; Here’s Why

With a sincere dedication to giving Nigerian youths a platform to showcase their talent, Africa’s most customer-centric brand, itel Mobile, has just concluded a dance tour of Nigerian universities to create awareness among students for its latest selfie-centric flagship devices- itel S15 and S15 Pro.

The dance tour tagged “I Got The Moves 2.0” is the sequel to last year’s I Got The Moves competition with a grand finale held at the Federal College of Education, Technical (FCE(T) in Akoka, Lagos. This year’s dance contest started in September with a visit to select Nigerian universities – Nnamdi Azikiwe University (Unizik), University of Port-Harcourt (Uniport) and Adekunle Ajasin University (AAUA). Students auditioned at these universities to participate in the regional contests and those who emerged as winners were rewarded with N50,000 cash and brand new itel S15 smartphones.

An online dance contest was also held on the Vskit mobile platform which had dancers compete to win itel S15 smartphones and other amazing goodies from the brand.

Proudly supported by Airtel, Palmpay, Phoenix Browser, Scooper and refreshed by Malta Guinness, the grand finale of IGTM 2.0 which held at the Sports Center of Yaba College of Technology (Yabatech) Lagos, ended on an explosive high with stunning performances from individual and group contestants all vying for the ultimate cash prize of 500,000 Naira and an itel S15 smartphone. Students from Yabatech, UNILAG, LASPOTECH, LASU and FCE(T) Akoka were very well represented as thousands turned out to have massive fun on a grand Friday evening.

After a fiercely contested dance battle, the Aji Dancers from UNILAG emerged as group winner, while Okunuga Jamal, an undergraduate student of Yabatech emerged the deserved winner of the individual category. Not able to contain his excitement, Jamal expressed his immense gratitude to the brand for making such a day possible:

“I’m still in shock that I won the cash prize and smartphone in this competition. I saw so many dancers who seemed to have danced better than me, but I couldn’t believe it when the crowd cheered and chose me as the grand prize winner. I am super grateful to itel Mobile for this platform created for dancers from all over the country to show their talent and the stuff they are made of. This money will go a long way to help me pursue my dreams. Thank you once again, itel Mobile”, he said.

While addressing the media on the dance competition, Oke Umurhohwo, itel Mobile’s Marketing Communications Manager, West Africa, highlighted that the competition was to promote the amazing dance culture that is inherent in Nigerians. He reiterated that the competition was also to showcase itel Mobile as a fun loving and youth-centric brand while creating awareness for the newly released selfie camera smartphones, itel S15 and S15 Pro. He said, “itel Mobile, over the years, has grown from just a feature phone brand to a smartphone brand that understands the needs of young Nigerians, and while we have continued to tailor our devices towards providing the best mobile experiences at affordable rates, our ultimate goal is to ensure there is a Smartphone for Everyone. This dance competition is one of the many ways of showing that we care, and we celebrate creativity amongst our target audience.”

With the blend of an energetic and fun audience, refreshments from non-alcoholic beverage brand Malta Guinness, electrifying performances from Vector, Poco Lee, DJ Mojoe, MC Prof, Tolu Daniels and many more, along with a host of other upcoming Nigerian entertainers in attendance, itel’s I Got the Moves 2.0 certainly went down as a memorable event which gave fans of the itel brand and lovers of dance an experience to cherish for a long time.

And just in case you missed it, below are pictures from the event for your viewing pleasure: