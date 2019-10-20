Lagos Police Arrest Suspect Who Stole Church Tithes, Offerings In Church

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested an 18-year-old whose name has been given as Elikor Ehud. He was arrested for allegedly storming a church in the area and carting away the church’s tithes and offering.

Police command’s spokesperson, Bala Elkana, confirming the incident said one Pastor Moses Nwoke of the Divine Chosen Vine Ministry, Furniture Avenue, Ejigbo, reported the case at the Ejigbo Police Station.

According to the pastor, the thief broke the wooden Boxes placed on the Altar meant for Tithes and Special Seeds of Faith Offering and stole the money.

An investigation conducted by the Ejigbo Police Station eventually saw Ehud being fingered as the thief and promptly arrested on October 15th.

Upon interrogation, Ehud confessed to stealing the sum of six hundred and seventy thousand naira (#670,000.00) cash from the Church Boxes. He also mentioned one Lucky as his accomplice.

The police say efforts are in place to apprehend the said accomplice.

The suspect will be charged to Court.