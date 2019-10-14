Thugs Attack Adams Oshiomole’s House In Edo; Chant ‘You Are A Thief’

by Eyitemi

 

oshiomole
Adams Oshiomhole

Thugs suspected to be politically sponsored attacked the Benin residence of Adams Oshiomole, the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressive Congress(APC), on Saturday, chanting ‘ole ole’ as well as ”you are a thief.’

Read Also: My Background Made Me This Combative; Adams Oshiomole Tells Critics

Confirming the incident via a statement, Lanre Issa-Onilu, APC, national publicity secretary, says the sponsors of the attack are only trying to cause crisis in the state because of their political interest.

His words:

“In Edo State, just as in any other state, everyone must be free to go about their normal and legitimate activities without harassment, intimidation, threat to life and property.

“It is clear that the sponsors of the attack are bent on causing crisis in the state in pursuit of their desperate and unpopular political interests. Human life is greater than anyone’s political ambition.”

 

0

