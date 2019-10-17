Hospital Staff Celebrate Redeployment Of Mischievous, Fetish, Arrogant Boss In Osun

by Amaka

The entire Staff of Wesley Guild Hospital celebrated the “inglorious” redeployment of their Nursing leader, whom they described as a “mischievous tyrant”.

A photo 0f the hilarious banner created by the members of staff of the Nigerian hospital is currently circulating online.

According to the banner, the nursing leader, Mrs. Eunice Adekemi Olamijuwon would be remembered for lies, mischief, high handedness, arrogance, divide and rule, power drunkenness, power intoxication, disregard and disrespect for elder, fetishism, sadism and witch-hunting.

The hospital, which is said to be located at Ilesa, Osun state, praised God for finally being free at last.

See reactions below:

Reactions

 

 

Tags from the story
Eunice Adekemi Olamijuwon, Osun state, Staff of Wesley Guild Hospital
