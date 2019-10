How Man Spent 33 Days In Prison For Being The Last Person To Call A Robbery Victim

A Facebook user Kalu Celestine has taken to his page to narrate the story of how he spent one month and three days at the Inspector Of Police Monitoring Unit cell for being the last person to call a robbery victim.

According to him, he attends the same church with the robbery victim, once asked him for financial assistance to boost his business before the victim lost his car and he was arrested for being the last person to call.

Read his sad story below;

LOOK AT ME. AFTER SPENDING ONE MONTH AND THREE DAYS IN THE INSPECTOR GENERAL OF POLICE MONITORING UNITS (I. G. P) CELL PORT HARCOURT. NOW HEAR MY TRUE STORY. I ASKED FOR FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE FROM A BROTHER IN THE LORD THAT WORSHIPPED IN THE SAME LOCAL CHURCH WITH ME TO IMPROVE ON MY BUSINESS AND HE PROMISED TO ASSIST ME IN A WEEK TIME BUT WHILE WAITING FOR THAT WE MEET ON THE ROAD AND HE TOLD ME THAT HE WANT TO ESTABLISH A DRIVING SCHOOL BUSINESS AND ASKED IF I CAN MANAGE IT AND I TOLD HIM TO GIVE ME TIME TO THINK ABOUT IT AND AFTER ANALYSING IT WITH MY FAMILY I CALLED TO GIVE HIM FEEDBACK BUT HE TOLD ME THAT HE IS NOT AROUND AND THAT WE SHOULD MEET IN THE CHURCH ON SUNDAY .

BUT ON SUNDAY BEFORE WE COULD ME I HEARD THAT HE LOST HIS VEHICLE AND AS A BROTHER , I FELT CONCERN AND LATER MET WITH HIM IN WHICH HE TOLD HOW HIS CAR WAS SNATCHED AND MY REPLY TO HIM WAS THAT GOD WILL HELP YOU TO RECOVER IT. HOWEVER, ON MY OWN , GOD THAT MADE HEAVEN EARTH IS MY WITNESS THAT I WENT TO MY CHILDREN CHURCH ALTAR WITH MY TWO KNEES AND ASKED GOD TO HELP HIM TO RECOVER THE VEHICLE BUT TO THE SHOCK OF MY LIFE AFTER A MONTH, I WAS ARRESTED AND TOLD THAT I WAS THE LAST PERSON THAT CALLED HIM BEFORE THE VEHICLE WAS SNATCHED AND THAT I CALLED TO MONITOR HIM.

THE PEOPLE OF GOD THAT IS MY STORY. BUT MY JOY TODAY IS THAT GOD IS MY SIDE BECAUSE HE A GOD OF JUSTICE AND NOBODY HAS EVER DEFEATED HIM AND I CAN NEVER BE DEFEATED BECAUSE MY HAND IS CLEAN. PEOPLE OF GOD CONTINUE TO PRAY WITH ME BECAUSE MY ENEMY IS STILL FIGHTING.