I Am Ready To Be Omashola’s Girlfriend: Actress Nkechi Blessing

Actress Nkechi Blessing has expressed that she is ready to be the girlfriend of 2019 BBNaija 3rd runner up, Omashola.

Speaking via her Instagram page, the screen diva asked people to help her pass the message to the reality TV star.

She then added that people are free to screenshot what she posted and send to her husband.

In her words;

“Someone please tell Omashola I’m ready to be his GF. If you like munch this and send to my husband, na u Sabi”.

What she wrote below: