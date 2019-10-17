‘I Am Sick And Tired Of Linda Ikeji’s Platform’ – Dabota Lawson

Former beauty queen, Dabota Lawson has taken to her IG page to drag popular blogger, Linda Ikeji and her blog for their story on her daughter Reginah who turned 3 on Wednesday.

The business woman had come under attack by many on claims that she bleached her daughter’s skin, a claim she was far from pleased with.

Sharing a headline from Linda’s blog which insinuated that she may have bleached her daughter’s skin, Dabota went all out saying that she is tired of Linda Ikeji’s blog.