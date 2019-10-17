‘I Am Sick And Tired Of Linda Ikeji’s Platform’ – Dabota Lawson

Former beauty queen, Dabota Lawson has taken to her IG page to drag popular blogger, Linda Ikeji and her blog for their story on her daughter Reginah who turned 3 on Wednesday.
The business woman had come under attack by many on claims that she bleached her daughter’s skin, a claim she was far from pleased with.
Read Also: ‘Stop Showing Off Expensive Designer Bags On Social Media While Owing Your Staff 3 Months Salaries’ – Dabota Lawson
Sharing a headline from Linda’s blog which insinuated that she may have bleached her daughter’s skin, Dabota went all out saying that she is tired of Linda Ikeji’s blog.
View this post on Instagram
This is my baby from when she was a few days old to recent date . You have to be careful not to be consumed and believe everything you see on the internet. I Learnt that the hard way and I continue to struggle with trying to protect who and what I love. I am sick and tired of the LINDA IKEJI BLOG PLATFORM. I would like to openly request that they no longer post anything that concerns me . I’ve never experienced a hate train as fast as that of the LINDA IKEJI platform. I genuinely feel attacked . I’m surprised at who ever is assigned or dedicated to making sure that everything about me leads to a negative conversation or puts me in a bad light. I didn’t want to address this a while ago because in such a short space of time I saw Miss Linda herself go through series of embarrassing situation which she created over her false engagement , celibacy issues and struggles , her pregnancy and child’s paternity brouhaha. I went from being so angry at her to feeling sorry for her . Actually let me not lie It’s indeed a wonderful feeling to see a woman even if for a day go through what they put you through The Linda Ikeji platform time and time again ridiculed me and my child. Giving my child different fathers on baseless assumptions, not allowing me the choice to keep my private life private . Screen munching a video and distorting the photo of my child on her first birthday and making all kinds of claims to ruin my effort of making a memorable occasion for my innocent little girl , her platform allowing people call my child all kinds of hurtful names . So what if she was blessing of my past relationships, whose business is it anyway? True love and respect come with compromise. Not everyone wants to appear on blogs and be talk of town. Some people detest and run away from it . Apart from me, there’s no member of my Immediate family that is interested in being on the news . They don’t want it and I don’t put them out there. Same thing you should have understood about your child’s father. He never wanted to be seen or heard. Everybody’s pregnancy is different, And mine came with a lot of stress, from trying not to have a miscarriage, ….Cont’d in comment