I Will Defeat Smart Adeyemi Again: Dino Melaye

by Eyitemi
Following the Appeal court judgement which ordered a fresh election in Kogi west senatorial district, Senator Dino Melaye, has boasted that he would complete a hat-trick against his main opponent, Smart Adeyemi.

Speaking via his Instagram page, he said Smart Adeyemi is his political opponent whom he had defeated on two previous occasions.

He added that he is now set to complete a hat-trick against the former lawmaker.

His words:

“Smart Adeyemi is my political wife, I was in APC, I contested against him in PDP, I defeated him. I came to PDP and he went to APC, I defeated him, that is two zero and going back for the third time, it will be hat-trick. I will score the third goal,” Melaye wrote on his Instagram page.

