I Will Defeat Smart Adeyemi Again: Dino Melaye

Following the Appeal court judgement which ordered a fresh election in Kogi west senatorial district, Senator Dino Melaye, has boasted that he would complete a hat-trick against his main opponent, Smart Adeyemi.

Speaking via his Instagram page, he said Smart Adeyemi is his political opponent whom he had defeated on two previous occasions.

Read Also: I Respect Mike, He Is A Model Of An Ideal Young Nigerian; Dino Melaye

He added that he is now set to complete a hat-trick against the former lawmaker.

His words:

“Smart Adeyemi is my political wife, I was in APC, I contested against him in PDP, I defeated him. I came to PDP and he went to APC, I defeated him, that is two zero and going back for the third time, it will be hat-trick. I will score the third goal,” Melaye wrote on his Instagram page.

Watch his post below: