I Would Have Shot My Father Dead If Not For Law: Actor Yaw

Popular Ghanaian small-sized actor, Samuel Dabo, popularly known as ‘Yaw Dabo‘ has shared that he could have shot his father dead if he could because of how his father left him and two siblings to the mercy of their mum who single-handedly fends for them.
Speaking during an interview on Nhyira FM’s Obra Show, he added that his father later came to seek hi forgiveness after he became successful in his career.
His words:
“I am the first child of three children and it has taken the grace of God for us all to be successful after our father left us. I am able to provide for my mum despite how tough the movie industry has become and built a three-bedroom house for her,” he said on Nhyira FM’s Obra Show.
“My mum recently called me seeking forgiveness and support for my father after he confessed his admiration of my hard work and talent in the movie industry. But, I asked myself, would he have looked for me or my siblings if he hadn’t seen me on TV?”