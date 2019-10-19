I Would Have Shot My Father Dead If Not For Law: Actor Yaw

Popular Ghanaian small-sized actor, Samuel Dabo, popularly known as ‘Yaw Dabo‘ has shared that he could have shot his father dead if he could because of how his father left him and two siblings to the mercy of their mum who single-handedly fends for them.

Speaking during an interview on Nhyira FM’s Obra Show, he added that his father later came to seek hi forgiveness after he became successful in his career.

His words: