Successful People Don’t Flaunt Their Wealth: Reno Omokri

Popular social media activist, Reno Omokri has decided to shake a significant table a lot of Nigerians are standing on.
Reno expressed that only fools think being successful is about making noise with money.
Also Read: Reno Omokri Gives Condition To Stop Tormenting President Buhari
Citing popular billionaire, Bill Gates as an example, he expressed that showing off your assets is a sign of poverty and inferiority mindset.
See his tweet below:
FOOLS think SUCCESS is about making NOISE with MONEY. SUCCESS is about making an IMPACT with MONEY. You never see @BillGates making news for buying a car. Such shows you still have a POVERTY and INFERIORITY mindset
#TableShaker#FreeLeahSharibu #RenosNuggets
— Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) October 19, 2019