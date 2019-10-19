Successful People Don’t Flaunt Their Wealth: Reno Omokri

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular social media activist, Reno Omokri has decided to shake a significant table a lot of Nigerians are standing on.

Reno Omokri
Nigerian author, Reno Omokri

Reno expressed that only fools think being successful is about making noise with money.

Citing popular billionaire, Bill Gates as an example, he expressed that showing off your assets is a sign of poverty and inferiority mindset.

See his tweet below:

