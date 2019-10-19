Nigerian Parents Who Still Indulge In Genital Mutilation Will Be Persecuted

A new report have it that Nigerian parents who still indulge in the practice of Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) can now be prosecuted in the UK.

The Crown Prosecution Service have made it known that any one accused of permitting Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) will face prosecution in the UK, regardless of where in the world the procedure took place, the CPS confirmed today.

Nigeria ranks third among FGM practising countries in the world.

Jaswant Narwal of the CPS said: “Female genital mutilation is a sickening offence that can have a serious lifelong physical and emotional impact on victims. We want to send a strong message that this crime does not have to be carried out in the UK for people to be prosecuted by the CPS we will seek justice for people affected by this horrific practice.

There is no hiding place. We hope this new guidance will give victims, police and prosecutors the confidence and practical guidance they need to bring more perpetrators of this traumatic abuse to justice.”

The new guidance also provided different practical updates which are informed by CPS’ experience prosecuting these offences.

Extra guidance was also provided for investigators on which types of expert evidence can be used in building a robust prosecution case to bring before the courts, considering pathology, gynaecology, and expert evidence of ritual and religion.

The guidance also provided clarity on the position of genital piercing and genital cosmetic surgery under FGM legislation.