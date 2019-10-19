Samklef Contributes N5million To Vector Vs M.I Rap Battle

by Temitope Alabi
Samklef
Samklef

A new report have it that singer and producer, Samklef has added N5 million to the 40 million naira offered for a rap battle between rappers Vector and MI.

Recall, it was reported that 40 million has been set down by Hushpuppi, Willexo for the face-off between both rappers.

Read Also: Rapper, Vector Agrees To Battle M.I For N40million Prize Money

Samklef , has also now shown interest and added a little cash to the prize money.

The singer took to his social media page to stated that he had planned on dropping  100,000 naira but decided to increase it to 5 million naira.

Tags from the story
M.I, Samklef, Vector
0

You may also like

Zainab Balogun sends message to future husband

Femoi Fani Kayode

‘I Will Keep Praying For You’ – Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To Biodun Fatoyinbo’s Leave Of Absence

Celebrity Birthday: Banky W Is A Year Older Today

Fan Replicates Wizkid Super Eagles Jersey Swag And Its Hilarious (Photos)

Nkechi Blessing

Your end is near – Nkechi Blessing drags Instablog in new post

Genevieve Nnaji Re-brands Her Clothing Line To — St. Genevieve

Genevieve Nnaji Re-brands Her Clothing Line To — St. Genevieve

Bishop Abioye Cautions Women Not To Marry Men With No Financial Commitment

[VIDEO]: Bishop Abioye Cautions Women Not To Marry Men With No Financial Commitment

Skuki Set To Flood Market With Peeshaun Contraceptives

[18+Video]: Nollywood Actress, Etinosa, Goes Completely N*ked On Live IG

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *