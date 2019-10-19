Samklef Contributes N5million To Vector Vs M.I Rap Battle

A new report have it that singer and producer, Samklef has added N5 million to the 40 million naira offered for a rap battle between rappers Vector and MI.

Recall, it was reported that 40 million has been set down by Hushpuppi, Willexo for the face-off between both rappers.

Samklef , has also now shown interest and added a little cash to the prize money.

The singer took to his social media page to stated that he had planned on dropping 100,000 naira but decided to increase it to 5 million naira.