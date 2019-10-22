ICPC Declares Ex-Presidential Aide, Obono-Obla Wanted

by Temitope Alabi
Obono-Obla
Obono-Obla

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has declared Chairman of the Special Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property (SPIP), Okoi Ofem Obono-Obla, wanted.

According to reports, Obla has also been suspended due to his repeated failure to appear before ICPC  to answer questions on allegations of fraud and corruption.

The commission has since released a statement which reads thus;

The suspended chairman is also facing allegations of working outside the guidelines governing the panel by investigating unauthorized petitions and prosecuting suspects without recourse to the office of the Attorney General of the Federation.

ICPC had conducted series of investigations on the allegations with preliminary findings showing that some provisions of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000 and extant laws of Nigeria had been allegedly violated by Mr. Obono-Obla.

Consequently, ICPC had extended several invitations to him, which he had failed to honour without giving any reason. Attempts to track and make him appear before the Commission also failed leading ICPC to contact other law enforcement agencies for assistance concerning his whereabouts.

One of such contact has yielded results as records from the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) show that Mr. Obono-Obla had travelled out of the country.

The NIS records revealed that he left the country to an undisclosed location on 17th August, 2019, through the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Ikeja, and has not returned two months after.

