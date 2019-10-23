‘Your Bottom Is Big And You Don’t Have A Boyfriend,’ Uriel Oputa’s Mom Mocks Daughter (Video)

by Michael
Uriel Oputa
Former BBNaija Housemate, Uriel Oputa

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Uriel Oputa has received a backlash from her mother who has mocked her jokingly.

Uriel Oputa is famed for being a housemate from the Big Brother Naija Housemate.

Information Nigeria recalls that she had at some point announced to her followers and fans that she is a celibate till further notice.

She, however, received backlashes for her statements from her fans, which she also addressed.

READ ALSO –Moment Uriel Oputa burst into hot tears because of 15k hair bill (Video)

In this video, her mother has mocked her that she has got a big backside and yet still single.

Watch The Video Here:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B38q-neAXN6/

Tags from the story
Uriel Oputa
0

You may also like

Instagram User Accuses Designer Of Lending Mercy Aigbe Her Wedding Reception Dress For Her Birthday Photoshoot

Nigerian Celebrities una weldone

UPDATE!! Davido Cancels Zimbabwe Show Over Tagbo Controversy

Toyin Lawani Stuns in New Photos [Pictures]

Davido, Wizkid, Big Shaq thrill Fans Last Night at #RhythmUnplugged2017

Is Nadia Buari’s Black Sister Bleaching Her Skin?

Omawumi Gets Herself A ₦12.5m ML 350 Mercedes

Photos: See Stunning Photos Of Rukky Sanda, Ebube Nwagbo, Seyin Shay And More At The 2016 AMVCA

[Photo]: ‘Get your teeth cleaned’ – Troll drags DJ Cuppy over the color of her teeth

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *