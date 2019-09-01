Uriel Oputa Slams Follower Who Mocked Her For Being Celibate

by Olayemi Oladotun

Former big brother Naija housemate, Uriel Oputa slammed a troll on Instagram who mocked her decision to be celibate.

Uriel Oputa
Uriel Oputa

The former Big Brother Naija reality star shared a video of herself getting ready for a date and revealed in the caption that she’s celibate.

A follower swiftly replied, telling her that her choice to be celibate is the reason why she doesn’t own a car. And Uriel hit back at the follower.

See the Instagram exchange below:

Uriel Oputa
Uriel Oputa’s post
