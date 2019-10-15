“I’ll Marry Tacha, Kiss Jackye, Kill Thelma” – Ike (Video)

by Amaka

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Ikechukwu Onyema, alias Ike had an interview where he played a Kiss, Marry and Kill game.

Ike and Tacha
Ike and Tacha

Information Nigeria recalls the Ike was a guest on Channels Television on Friday where he mentioned that he was very entertained by Tacha, who many had judged to be one of the most controversial housemates of the season.

In his words,

“Tacha entertained me a lot. Her little attitudes and things she did always made me laugh. Also, she was a wonderful cook so why wouldn’t I be around her,”

“I didn’t see what everybody else saw and like I said, she just entertained me and I was sad to see her go.”

During the game, when asked whom he would love to Marry, Kiss and kill between Tacha, Jackye and Thelma.

The reality star responded saying he would Kiss Jackye, Kill Thelma and marry Tacha.

Watch the video below:

