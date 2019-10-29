IPPIS: Sheathe Your Swords, Don Jazzy Pleads With ASUU, FG

Nigerian music producer Don Jazzy has appealed to the Federal Government and the members of the Academic Staff Union of University ASUU over the use of Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System IPPIS.

The FG had given October as the deadline for the commencement of the use of the IPPIS but ASUU insisted it wouldn’t make use of the system and are planning to make use of the ‘No Pay No Work’ strategy to drive home their decision.

Taking to Twitter, the music producer who has always been vocal about his opinions appealed to both parties to find a common ground as students will be at the receiving end if the issue is prolonged.

See His Post Here: