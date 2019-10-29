IPPIS: Sheathe Your Swords, Don Jazzy Pleads With ASUU, FG

by Michael Isaac
Don Jazzy
Don Jazzy

Nigerian music producer Don Jazzy has appealed to the Federal Government and the members of the Academic Staff Union of University ASUU over the use of Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System IPPIS.

The FG had given October as the deadline for the commencement of the use of the IPPIS but ASUU insisted it wouldn’t make use of the system and are planning to make use of the ‘No Pay No Work’ strategy to drive home their decision.

READ ALSO – Our Standard Of Living In Naija Is Sad: Don Jazzy

Taking to Twitter, the music producer who has always been vocal about his opinions appealed to both parties to find a common ground as students will be at the receiving end if the issue is prolonged.

See His Post Here:

Don Jazzy
Tweet From Don Jazzy
Tags from the story
ASUU, don jazzy, Integrated Personnel Payroll System (IPPIS
0

You may also like

3 Things That Could Have Happened Had Saraki Been Sacked By The Court Of Appeal

President Buhari and Atiku Abubakar

I won’t be surprised if Cameroon starts laying claims to Adamawa state – ex presidential aide

Four Nigerian Friends Celebrates After Graduating With A First Class From A University In Ghana (Photos)

If you want prosperity, go to work not church – Reno Omokri tells Nigerians

3 Takeaways From Magu’s Speech At NBA’s Workshop

INEC sued for allegedly rigging Saraki’s 2015 election results

Former Kebbi State Governor defects to APC from PDP

‘After being scammed by politicians, clerics, traditional groups, etc, it’s the turn of lawyers’ – Presidency

Bribery scandal: Why Buhari must fire Abba Kyari now – Nigerians

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *