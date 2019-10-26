M.I, Vector’s Beef Is Childish: Artiste CKay (Video)

Nigerian artiste CKay has finally reacted to Willie XO’s call for a rap battle between Nigerian Rappers MI and Vector.

In a recent interview, the artist addressed the anticipated rap battle between the two rappers while calling out Willie XO and Hushpuppi.

The singer has gone out to say that Willie XO is a clout chaser.

CKay also mentioned that the beef between MI and Vector is childish and it should end right away.

Information Nigeria recalls that, a few days ago, Hushpuppi and Willie XO placed a 40M price for anyone who win the rap challenge.

