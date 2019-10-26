Chelsea Survive Late Fight Back To Secure Victory

by Olayemi Oladotun

Chelsea survived a late scare thanks yo Christian Pulisic’s hat-trick to hold on for a seventh consecutive win in all competitions.

Tammy Abraham
Chelsea striker, Tammy Abraham

The 21-year-old American winger scored a ‘perfect’ hat-trick with a left foot, right foot, and headed effort.

Burnley was in the game until that stage; ut Chelsea ran away with it in the second half.



Pulisic headed in from Mason Mount’s cross for his first career treble, before Willian blasted home a fourth moments later.

Jay Rodriguez’s long-range strike and Dwight McNeil’s deflected effort brought huge roars from the Turf Moor faithful, ut they had left their comeback far too late.

