Mad Man Nabbed While Picking Used Sanitary Pads In Enugu

An unidentified man who is allegedly mentally challenged has been nabbed in the early hours of Saturday, picking used sanitary pads.

According to reports, the man was nabbed in front of Tommlyn hotel after picking the sanitary pads a lady in the community just thrown away.

An Instagram user @ada_gift_1996 who shared the video wrote;

Happening now in Enugu in front of my workplace…

A mad man was caught packing used pad in a dustbin in front of Tommlyn hotel which is at the back of Roban store Enugu. It happens that a lady disposed her dirt in the ESWAMA dustbin which her used pad are inside immediately she turned a mad man approached the waste bin and start packing something. She said something touched her and she had to go back to the waste bin only for her to notice that the man packed every pad she tied in a black nylon.. It was then she alarmed those around and they chased and caught the so-called madman.