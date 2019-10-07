Man Sneaks Into Nursing Mother’s Room, Steals Her 2-Month-Old Baby

A 39-year-old man named Olakunle Agbaje has been arrested by the Ogun state police command for allegedly sneaking into the apartment of a nursing mother named Marufu Taiwo with the intention of stealing her 2-month-old baby.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer in the State, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the arrest, the suspect was on the brink of escaping with the baby before the nursing mother woke just in time and raised the alarm.

His words:

“While the suspect was tiptoeing out of the room, the baby’s mother woke up and raised the alarm, consequent upon which distress call was made to the Police.

“On receiving the information, the DPO Mowe Division, Marvis Jayeola, quickly moved to the scene with his men, where the suspect was promptly arrested.

“On interrogation, the suspect who first claimed that he strayed into the woman’s room unknowingly, later started begging for mercy with the plea that he didn’t know what pushed him to do what he did.”