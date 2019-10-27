Manchester United have finally returned to winning ways following their poor start to the 2019 domestic league season.

The Red Devils started the match with real intent and deservedly opened the scoring from a pile diver from younger. Scot MC Tominnay, who bundled home from close range.

Despite losing two penalties in the first half alone, the English champions went on to add two more goals through Marcus Rashford and Frenchman, Anthony Martial, who was at the end of a fine team play move.

The host went on to reduce the deficit by a lone goal and the scoreline ended 3-1.