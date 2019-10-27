Manchester United Back To Winning Ways As Norwich Suffer Heavy Defeat

by Eyitemi Majeed
Manchester United celebrate their winning
Manchester United celebrate their winning

Manchester United have finally returned to winning ways following their poor start to the 2019 domestic league season.

The Red Devils started the match with real intent and deservedly opened the scoring from a pile diver from younger. Scot MC Tominnay, who bundled home from close range.

Despite losing two penalties in the first half alone, the English champions went on to add two more goals through Marcus Rashford and Frenchman, Anthony Martial, who was at the end of a fine team play move.

Read Also: Manchester United Struggle Continues As They Fall To West Ham United, Lost Rashford To Injury

The host went on to reduce the deficit by a lone goal and the scoreline ended 3-1.

 

Tags from the story
Anthony Martial, manchester united, Marcus Rashford, Norwich, Scot McTominnay
0

You may also like

Madrid Winger, Bale, Says There’s More to Come after First Hat-Trick.

Okagbare-Igho Wins Women’s 100m In Shanghai

Obafemi Martins moves to Spanish club on free transfer

Ghana’s Under-17 to Play Flamingoes in Friendly.

Barcelona Has Asked UEFA To Look Into Neymar’s Issue

Sanchez might be announced today

Africa’s Richest Football Players. Guess Who Earns The Most Money?

Nadal Clinched the Barcelona Open Championship with a 6-4, 6-3 Victory Over Almagro.

Aubameyang has been shortlisted for the Ballon D'or

Manchester City Set To Sign Aubameyang

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *