Mark Hurd, Co-CEO Of Oracle, Dies At 62

Mark Hurd, a Co-CEO of Oracle and former CEO of Hewlett-Packard, is dead.

Hurd died on Friday, October 18 at the age of 62.

Hurd’s death is coming just weeks after he announced that he was taking a medical leave of absence from the company he started co-leading in 2014.

Oracle Founder and Chairman Larry Ellison confirmed Hurd’s death on Friday.

“Mark was my close and irreplaceable friend, and trusted colleague,” Ellison said in a memo to Oracle employees that were posted on Mark Hurd’s personal website.

“Oracle has lost a brilliant and beloved leader who personally touched the lives of so many of us during his decade at Oracle. All of us will miss Mark’s keen mind and rare ability to analyze, simplify and solve problems quickly.”

Mr. Hurd joined Oracle in 2010 after resigning his role as Hewlett Packard CEO on August 6 that year.